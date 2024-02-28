 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers at Rangers game chat

By Eric Stephen
Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Photo by Masterpress/Getty Images

The Dodgers are in Surprise to play the Rangers, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto is making his debut with the team.

Joe Kelly is also on the travel roster, slated to make his first game appearance of the spring. Other Dodgers pitchers from big league camp on the schedule are Evan Phillips, Ryan Brasier, Daniel Hudson, Ricky Vanasco, Elieser Hernández, and Kevin Gowdy.

Lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Rangers
  • Stadium: Surprise Stadium
  • Time: 12:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (simulcast)

