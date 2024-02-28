Dodgers at Rangers game chat

The Dodgers are in Surprise to play the Rangers, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto is making his debut with the team.

Joe Kelly is also on the travel roster, slated to make his first game appearance of the spring. Other Dodgers pitchers from big league camp on the schedule are Evan Phillips, Ryan Brasier, Daniel Hudson, Ricky Vanasco, Elieser Hernández, and Kevin Gowdy.

Lineups

Rangers lineup for February 28, 2024 vs. Los Angeles-NL.



A live audio webcast of today's game will be available for streaming on https://t.co/CUYNmSPNgA and the Rangers app. MLB Network will also air the Dodgers television broadcast on tape delay at 4:00 p.m. CT. pic.twitter.com/Z7kAfU1ieH — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) February 28, 2024

Game info