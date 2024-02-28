Yoshinobu Yamamoto with a clean spring debut for the Dodgers

Wednesday’s affair against the reigning champs was about one player and one player only. There is a ton to be aware of, but the attention was thoroughly on Yoshinobu Yamamoto and his first outing with the Dodgers, overshadowing the Rangers’ 6-4 win.

The star right-hander pitched an almost spotless couple of innings, showcasing a clean, smooth, and fast delivery on the mound, allowing no runs and only a single, with three strikeouts

There was a nice point brought up in the SportsNet LA broadcast and a detail for fans to look out for, while watching the game on TV. Because Yamamoto stands in the middle of the rubber, it’s fairly easy to see his grips on the baseball before he throws a pitch, allowing you to tell, for instance, if a splitter is coming.

The first batter Yamamoto faced was Marcus Semien who was promptly overpowered with a fastball toward the arm-side to get a swing and a miss. Yamamoto ended his day with three strikeouts, needing only 19 pitches to get through it. The work was so quick, that he didn’t even realize the second inning was over when he struck out Leodys Taveras on a nasty splitter.

3 Ks for Yoshinobu in his spring debut! pic.twitter.com/yk56b8yZTT — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 28, 2024

Daniel Hudson also stood out, making his second appearance in spring, and although early impact might not be expected from him, the veteran flashed solid moments. Hudson earned four whiffs (three on sliders and one on a fastball), but ultimately couldn’t complete his inning of work. Hudson left with runners on first and second after running his pitch count to 22 pitches on a two-out walk to Marcus Semien. Ben Harris would go on to strand both runners.

On a more negative note, Max Muncy was removed from this game after playing only three innings. Muncy was hit by a pitch in the first and stayed in for a few frames, but left before coming to the plate again. The team said Muncy has a left hand contusion, and he will receive X-rays on Thursday.

Dave Roberts said Max Muncy will get a scan on his left hand. It was the knuckle of his left ring finger. Roberts was encouraged that Muncy wanted to stay in the game to play defense. #Dodgers — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) February 28, 2024

Without its heavy hitters, the noise from the Dodgers' offense in the game came primarily from a two-run shot by Andy Pages in the sixth, driving in the first two runs of the game.

We see you, Andy. pic.twitter.com/JWWpiT29ag — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 28, 2024

Joe Kelly also made his debut in spring and allowed a pair of runs on two hits and one wild pitch which lead to an unearned run.

Up next

Another spring debut is on the docket for Thursday as the Dodgers will play the Reds (5:05 p.m. PT, SportsNet LA). James Paxton will take the hill, opposed by Graham Ashcraft. According to Dave Roberts, Shohei Ohtani will be taking live BP tomorrow, but won’t see game action until Friday.