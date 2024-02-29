Dodgers at Reds spring training game information

The Dodgers play under the lights for the first time this spring on Thursday night, when they travel to Goodyear Ballpark to face the Reds (5:05 p.m. PT, SportsNet LA).

James Paxton is scheduled to make his Dodgers debut by starting against the Reds. He signed a one-year deal on January 29 that guarantees $7 million for 2024, and Paxton can earn up to $6 million in bonuses, including $2 million if he is on the active roster by March 28, the domestic opening day.

Graham Ashcraft starts for the Reds. The third-year right-hander was drafted by the Dodgers out of high school in the 12th round in 2016, but he did not sign, opting instead to pitch in college at Alabama. Counting Ashcraft, 14 of the Dodgers’ first 16 draft picks in 2016 reached the majors. One of the players who didn’t make it, Kevin LaChance, now 29, is now a hitting coach for the Dodgers in the Arizona Complex League.

Thursday night is the first Dodgers spring training game this year that won’t be on radio. In all, KLAC AM 570 radio will simulcast the SportsNet LA broadcast for 16 of the Dodgers’ 21 Cactus League games in Arizona.

Game info