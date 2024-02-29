Dodgers vs. Guardians spring training game information

The Dodgers play a second consecutive night game in hosting the Guardians on Friday night at Camelback Ranch on the first day of March.

A total of five night games are on the Dodgers’ Cactus League schedule in Arizona. In addition to Thursday against the Reds and this game vs. Cleveland, the Dodgers will also host the Angels on Tuesday, March 5, then will play under the lights at the Giants on March 7 and hosting the Reds on March 8 of Camelback Ranch.

Tyler Glasnow makes his second of what figures to be four starts in the Cactus League in preparation for the Dodgers’ first two games in South Korea on March 20-21. Glasnow allowed a run on four hits and a walk in 1⅔ innings last Saturday against the Angels in Tempe, throwing 34 pitches.

“I think in terms of things I’ve been working on, feeling-wise, and metrics they were good. As far as execution, not the best,” Glasnow said after that start. “But I think that’s what spring is for, especially early on, just ironing some things out. But as far as health and metrics, it was good so I’ll take it.”

Dodger Stadium organist Dieter Ruehle will be at Camelback Ranch to play the organ for both Friday’s game and Saturday against the Cubs.

Game info