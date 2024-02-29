Walker Buehler is doing just fine, thank you very much.

“Everything that’s been written about me is that it’s not going well, and I don’t think that’s true,” Buehler said earlier this week.

The pitcher faced live batters for the first time as part of his Tommy John surgery recovery on Tuesday, a significant step towards appearing in a game, writes Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic. And while Buehler is not likely to appear in spring training games, that doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong—it just means that the team is being cautious and saving his arm for October.

The one-inning session went about as well as it could have, with Buehler demonstrating his usual fire. His fastballs held steady around 95 mph, and neither the TrackMan system calling balls and strikes nor his fellow teammates were safe from Buehler’s characteristic chirps.

“I just told him I’d played a little bit longer and I said it was a strike,” he said after Miguel Vargas complained that a pitch was outside the zone.

Recent bullpen sessions at Dodger Stadium have also shown that Buehler is pitching true to form.

“His delivery, his body, the confidence in how he’s feeling overall, was all really positive,” said general manager Brandon Gomes.

Buehler plans to throw a few more sessions in spring training and add on about 20 pounds to his frame to help keep his elbow strong. The Dodgers have not yet set a firm timeline for his return this season, but there’s a chance that Buehler could pop into a Freeway Series game as another step towards that goal.

Links

