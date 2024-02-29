Kiké Hernández details his free agency & return to the Dodgers

Kiké Hernández returned to the Dodgers on a one-year, $4 million contract on Monday, but the team first had to trade outfielder Manuel Margot to clear room among the position-player side of the roster. The latter was something the Dodgers were reportedly working on for the last few months.

Margot came to the Dodgers from the Rays on December 16 as part of the Tyler Glasnow trade. When Margot was dealt to the Twins on Monday, Juan Toribio at MLB.com reported that the Dodgers had talks with the Red Sox that would have brought back an old friend to Los Angeles:

At one point in the offseason, the Dodgers engaged with the Red Sox on a possible swap that would’ve sent Margot to Boston in exchange for longtime Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen. Those discussions never progressed past the initial stages and fizzled out pretty quickly into the process, sources told MLB.com.

In an interview with Foul Territory on Thursday, Hernández said he was close to returning to the Dodgers earlier in the offseason.

“I thought I had a deal done in place with [the Dodgers] about a month ago. Obviously they needed to move Margot in order for me to sign,” Hernández said. I guess there was a trade in place, and it fell apart overnight. I went to bed thinking we had a deal, and woke up unemployed again.”

It’s unclear if that potential trade in place a month ago was a Kenley Jansen-for-Margot swap, though it seems unlikely given Toribio’s reporting of that conversation never gaining much traction.

Whatever the case, Hernández was still a free agent entering this week, and was getting antsy, with spring training camps already open across the sport. Hernández told Foul Territory that if the Dodgers couldn’t get a deal done by the weekend, he would move onto somewhere else.

That timeline matches what Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported on February 23, that Hernández was expected to sign by Sunday or Monday. Last Saturday night, Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic reported that Hernández was down to four teams: the Giants, Padres, Angels, and Twins.

On Thursday, Hernández said it was actually down to the Dodgers or Yankees, but also detailed his free agency process, which he described as “sketchy” at one point.

“Really, things didn’t pick up until the last three weeks or so,” Hernández said. “ The Tigers were interested. The Angels were there but never really made an offer. The Giants were kind of in there but they also waited until the end and ended up not making an offer.

“There were a lot of teams that checked in just to see. They were like, ‘Hey, time keeps going by, and guys are starting to sign for really cheap. We’re wondering if he wants sign for that cheap, too.’ I held my ground and was waiting for the right opportunity, and I was trying to get a little more money than guys who got a little desperate at the end.”

Some of those recent free agent signings on the lower end of the scale were former Dodgers, including David Peralta and Kolten Wong signing minor league deals with the Cubs and Orioles, respectively, in the last week and a half. Amed Rosario, who like Hernández had a down year in 2023 but played better after getting traded to the Dodgers in-season, signed for only $1.5 million with the Rays on February 20.

Hernández got $4 million from the Dodgers, and coming off double-hernia surgery in October sees 2024 as an opportunity to get a better deal next offseason.

“For me it was all about the fit, and the spot. I think it’s a very important year for me. I’m healthy for the first time in a while, and getting to reestablish my market after having a good season,” Hernández said Thursday on Foul Territory. “I feel like I’m one of those players that plays better on winning teams and when a team’s winning, because of what I can bring to the table.”

Hernández did not hit left-handed pitchers well in 2023, just .239/.304/.338 with a 73 wRC+, which was an aberration. He has hit southpaws exceptionally well in his career, to the tune of .257/.343/.458 with a 115 wRC+, including a 123 wRC+ against lefties in 2021-22, his first two seasons in Boston. That will be his role with the Dodgers as well, playing against lefties at wherever they need him. Hernández started at seven positions for the Dodgers in his two months back with the team.

He’ll get his first opportunity to play this spring on Friday night, when the Dodgers host the Reds at Camelback Ranch.