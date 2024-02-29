 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Reds game chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

James Paxton makes his Dodgers spring training debut against the Reds on Thursday night at Goodyear, in the Dodgers’ first night game this spring.

Also scheduled to pitch for the Dodgers on Thursday are Landon Knack, Alex Vesia, Gus Varland, and non-roster invitees Nabil Crismatt, T.J. McFarland, Stephen Gonsalves, and Kevin Gowdy.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Reds
  • Stadium: Goodyear Ballpark
  • Time: 5:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
  • Radio: none

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...