Dodgers vs. Reds game chat

James Paxton makes his Dodgers spring training debut against the Reds on Thursday night at Goodyear, in the Dodgers’ first night game this spring.

Also scheduled to pitch for the Dodgers on Thursday are Landon Knack, Alex Vesia, Gus Varland, and non-roster invitees Nabil Crismatt, T.J. McFarland, Stephen Gonsalves, and Kevin Gowdy.

And a very happy Doug Day to all! #RedsST pic.twitter.com/tCtUcuiafe — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) February 29, 2024

Game info