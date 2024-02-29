James Paxton strikes out 4, Mookie Betts homers

The Dodgers’ first night game of the Cactus League in 2024 was a 5-4 loss to the Reds in Goodyear.

James Paxton struck out four in two innings in his first outing with the Dodgers. He allowed back-to-back, one-out singles and a sacrifice fly for a run in the first inning, but he retired his final five batters faced.

Paxton struck out all three batters in the second inning to complete his outing, collecting a handful of swinging strikes along the way. He finished up with 32 pitches.

James Paxton with 4 Ks in his #DodgersST debut! pic.twitter.com/Sg50ghQz20 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 1, 2024

“Feels good, just timing things up. I felt a little bit like things were not clicking out there,” Paxton told reporters in Goodyear after his outing, as shown on SportsNet LA. “I felt good about where we’re at, and I’m kind of right where I should be right now.”

To err is human

Thursday was the third game at shortstop this spring for Gavin Lux, whose first two Cactus League games this year were as designated hitter, after missing all of last season with a torn ACL in his right knee.

Lux in his 16 defensive innings at shortstop this spring has seen only two balls hit his way, and he’s committed an error on both of them. After a throwing error in Surprise on Wednesday, Lux on Thursday bobbled a grounder in the third inning that allowed Jeimer Candelario to reach first base.

At the plate, Lux did have a positive result, coming back from an 0-2 count to bloop a single against old friend Justin Bruihl to bring home the tying run in the seventh.

Making it count

The Dodgers didn’t even have a hit until the sixth inning on Thursday. But after a one-out walk by Kevin Padlo, Mookie Betts ended the Reds’ no-hit bid with a two-run home run to left field, his first of the spring.

See ya later ball! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/38VGhQh3Xi — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) March 1, 2024

Notes

Trey Sweeney, the shortstop acquired from the Yankees on December 11 in a trade for left-hander Victor González and infielder Jorbit Vivas, hit his first home run of the spring.

Thayron Liranzo, the 20-year-old switch-hitting catcher who last season led the California League in home runs (24) and slugging percentage (.562) for Low-A Rancho Cucamonga, made his first Cactus League appearance on Thursday, up from the minor league side. Liranzo pinch-ran for Teoscar Hernández in the seventh inning and played the final two defensive innings at first base, a position he started at 13 times last season in addition to his work behind the plate and designated hitter. Liranzo was named to top-100 prospect lists entering 2024 at Baseball Prospectus, FanGraphs, and The Athletic.

Butler did it

During the bottom of the third inning, Rick Monday on the SportsNet LA broadcast relayed that former Dodgers center fielder and leadoff man Brett Butler has been helping out as an instructor in Reds camp this spring.

Monday quoted Jonathan India saying, “Brett Butler is 66 years old, and he’s still the best bunter in Major League Baseball.”

Baseball Reference only has specific batted-ball data dating back to 1988, which leaves out the first seven seasons of Butler’s career, and counted 185 bunt hits from 1988-1997. Butler himself said in an instructional video in 2015 that he had 245 career bunt hits, a number repeated in a Mark Sheldon story at MLB.com this week.

Whatever the number, Butler had a ton of bunt hits, including a whopping 42 in 1992 with the Dodgers, more than the Dodgers have had in the last seven seasons (2017-23) combined (38).

Up next

The Dodgers play another night game on Friday, but back at Camelback Ranch against the Guardians (5:05 p.m. PT, SportsNet LA). Tyler Glasnow makes his second start for Los Angeles, and Dodger Stadium organist Dieter Ruehle will be at the next two games in Arizona to play the organ.