The Dodgers have been a perennial postseason team since 2013, and with the recent additions the team has made this offseason, the aspirations of bringing home the Commissioner’s Trophy are alive and well.

Whether spending over one billion dollars to bolster an already talented roster is good or bad for the game of baseball is irrelevant for the Dodgers’ front office. The overall end goal for this season is to win another championship and to continue that same success for years to come.

With the amount of notoriety the Dodgers have received due to their offseason frenzy, it has brought a level of resentment from fans of other teams. Even former Dodger and current Oakland Athletic’s pitcher Ross Stripling referred to the Dodgers as a team that has gone “full villain mode.”

Sam Blum of The Athletic writes about the Dodgers transformative offseason and how certain players and staff members feel about the moniker of baseball’s villain.

“How can you not go out there and try to get the best players possible,” said [Gavin] Lux... The shortstop added that he’s embracing their villain status, noting that “someone’s gotta be them.” But what comes through in his words is excitement.”

Since the inception of the Dodgers’ annual Fan Fest, admission had always been free of charge until this year. Despite the $10 fee for fans, approximately 35,000 people arrived at Dodger Stadium to witness the 2024 Dodgers team for the first time.

Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register writes about DodgerFest 2024, noting how the chance for fans to witness Shohei Ohtani as a Dodger was the main highlight of the event.

“It’s my first time standing in front of all the Dodger fans with my Dodgers jersey on,” Ohtani said through his interpreter. “It’s a great feeling and I can’t wait. Dodgers fans are very patient and excited about the team. I feel the same.”

The Dodgers have added pitcher Dinelson Lamet on a minor-league deal with a spring training invitation, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Lamet spent the 2023 season with both the Colorado Rockies and Boston Red Sox. His time with both teams were brief, and he ended the season with a 1-4 record, an ERA of 11.71, and an ERA+ of just 44 in 17 games between both teams.