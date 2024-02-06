Am I the only one who really, really loves when we move past the rumor stage of the offseason and get to the actual news? As we approach the most wonderful time of the year, we’re taking some time to look back at how the Dodgers have done since October and ahead at the roles key players will take in March.

Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic chronicles how the Dodgers managed to pull off their billion-dollar offseason, with reactions from Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, player agents, and more.

CBS Sports’ Dayn Perry helps put that offseason into perspective by comparing the 2024 Dodgers to some other MLB superteams, including the 1927 Yankees and 1972 A’s.

Walker Buehler’s start to the 2024 season has officially been delayed, reports Mike DiGiovanna at the Los Angeles Times. Buehler is recovering from his second Tommy John surgery and will return at least one month later than anticipated, with a limit of about 27 starts likely in place.

The Dodgers bullpen is looking pretty good right now, especially with the re-signing of Ryan Brasier. Bill Plunkett at the OC Register takes a look at what to expect from the pen this season and how some fresh faces could play a role.

DodgerFest gave us the first glimpse of the Shohei-mania we can expect to see once the season begins. Dylan Hernández at the Los Angeles Times took in the scene from the fan-focused event and reported back on how Ohtani and the Dodgers handled their first big test.