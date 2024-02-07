Dodgers notes: Clayton Kershaw, Miguel Rojas, Shohei Ohtani, Russell Martin

For the third straight offseason, Clayton Kershaw has once again agreed to a deal with the Dodgers, returning for his 17th season with the team.

Kershaw won’t be able to take the field until the summer as he is still recovering from shoulder surgery, however, his presence in the clubhouse and experience is an added benefit for helping the team mesh together, especially the new-look rotation.

The last time Kershaw took the mound was arguably the worst start of his illustrious career, and he doesn’t want that to be the last memory that fans have of him.

Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times writes about Kershaw’s return to the Dodgers, and how team president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman wanted Kershaw to finish his career with the same team he started it with.

“We are very respectful of Clayton and [his wife] Ellen’s decision and are giving them the time and space to make the best decision for their family,” president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said at the start of the offseason. “But selfishly, we hope it’s for him to continue and finish his career in Dodger blue.”

Links

Miguel Rojas is beyond excited to have Shohei Ohtani as a teammate, and is eager to learn more about him. Rojas sat down with Chris Rose on the Chris Rose Rotation podcast, mentioning that he would rather learn everything there is to know about Ohtani than be given receive his own salary.

“We want to know stories— how they become big major leage players, and how everything started in Japan and stuff like that... I’m telling you right now... that all I care is an Ohtani story on the bus.”

Former Dodgers catcher Russell Martin has been inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame, becoming the first former Dodger to earn the induction since Roland Gladu and Jean-Pierre Roy were selected in 2021.

Congratulations Russell Martin on your induction into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame, Class of 2024! pic.twitter.com/ZzWOOzXP4G — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 6, 2024

In six combined seasons through two stints with the Dodgers, Martin accumulated a combined .268/.362/.391 slash line with a combined 60 home runs, 320 RBI, and 67 stolen bases.