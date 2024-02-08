Dodgers finalize Ryan Brasier deal, place Dustin May on 60-day injured list

The Dodgers on Thursday made official their two-year contract for Ryan Brasier, the veteran right-hander who shined after joining Los Angeles midseason in 2023. To make room on the 40-man roster for Brasier, Dustin May was placed on the 60-day injured list.

Brasier had a 3.02 ERA and 3.55 xERA in 59⅔ innings between the Red Sox and Dodgers last season, but he really took off after getting released by Boston in May. After signing a minor league deal with Los Angeles, he joined the Dodgers in June and allowed only six runs (three earned runs) in 39 appearances and 38⅔ innings.

With the Dodgers, Brasier had a 0.70 ERA, 2.48 FIP, and a 26.6-percent strikeout rate, the latter a number he only reached once in his career, in 2020.

Brasier gets $9 million guaranteed in his new deal with the Dodgers, with $4.5 million salaries in both 2024 and 2025, per Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic.

May had flexor tendon repair surgery in his right elbow as well as a revision to his Tommy John surgery last July 18. He’s not expected to rejoin the Dodgers until after the All-Star break at the earliest, and possibly even later than that.