Dodgers sign Ryan Brasier for 2 years, $9 million

The Dodgers brought back Ryan Brasier, one of the bright spots of their 2023 bullpen, signing the veteran right-hander to a two-year contract worth $9 million.

Brasier’s deal was finalized on February 8, 2024, with pitcher Dustin May placed on the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster.

Brasier can make up to a potential $4 million in bonuses based on games pitched, which would bring the total value of his contract to $13 million over two seasons. Brasier gets a $4.5 million salary in both 2024 and 2025.

After a rocky start with the Red Sox, Brasier was released last May, then found his way to the Dodgers on a minor league deal. He joined Los Angeles in late June, then proceeded to post a 0.70 ERA in 39 games for the Dodgers, with 38 strikeouts and 10 walks in 38⅔ innings.

He pitched once during the National League Division Series for the Dodgers, allowing a solo home in 2⅓ innings with three strikeouts in Game 2 against the Diamondbacks in Arizona.

Brasier’s 0.70 ERA is the second-lowest in a season in Dodgers history with a minimum of 30 innings pitched, behind only left-hander Hank Aguirre in 1968.

In parts of seven major league seasons with the Angels, Red Sox, and Dodgers, the 36-year-old Brasier has a 3.88 ERA and 117 ERA+ in 268 games, with 256 strikeouts and 79 walks in 257⅓ innings.