Dodgers split squad day: vs. Cubs, at Brewers

The Dodgers have their only split-squad day of this spring training on Saturday, playing a pair of games at noon. They will host the Cubs at Camelback Ranch, and visit the Brewers in Maryvale.

SportsNet LA will televise the Cubs game, but not the game against Milwaukee. For those with MLBtv, the Brewers telecast on Bally Sports Wisconsin will be available to watch.

Ryan Yarbrough starts the home game for the Dodgers, with Shota Imanaga making his Cubs debut after signing a four-year contract with Chicago.

Kyle Hurt starts for the Dodgers against the Brewers. With Janson Junk starting for Milwaukee, the game in Maryvale has a very painful-sounding matchup on the mound.

Split-squad info