Dodgers notes: Max Muncy, Mookie Betts, Steve Garvey

The Dodgers endured a bit of a scare against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday when Max Muncy was plunked by Cody Bradford on his left hand during the team’s loss.

Muncy was able to continue playing defensively, inducing a 5-4-3 double play in the bottom of the first inning, before exiting the game prior to his second plate appearance. Although Muncy was unavailable for their game against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, there is optimism that Muncy will return to the lineup this weekend.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic tweets about Muncy’s injury, noting that the x-rays are negative and that the swelling on Muncy’s left hand has significantly reduced.

Max Muncy said x-rays on his hand came back negative. Said the swelling has gone down significantly, but hasn’t tried swinging a bat yet. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) February 29, 2024

Entering his tenth full season in the big leagues, Mookie Betts has already cemented himself as a Hall of Fame level talent, capturing an MVP award in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox and helping both Boston and the Dodgers secure a World Series championship within a span of just three seasons. With a career 58.5 fWAR entering his age 31 season, the only thing Betts wants to accomplish at this stage in career is to become a bona fide legend within the game of baseball.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic has more on Betts’ goals of cementing himself as one of the greatest players to ever play the game of baseball.

“I want to be great. When I’m done, I want you to remember not necessarily just the baseball player, but Mookie. I want to be a legend in the game.”

Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times provides an update on former Dodger great Steve Garvey’s congressional campaign, noting that a few of his former teammates have voiced their support for a candidate opposite of Garvey’s political party.

“On Wednesday, two of his teammates from that 1981 championship team, endorsed — no, not Garvey, but Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland). Dusty Baker and Dave Stewart are among five former major leaguers listed as endorsers in an announcement issued by Lee’s office Wednesday.”

Former Dodgers prospect Brandon Dixon took to his Instagram to announce his retirement from the game of baseball.

The former third round pick of the 2013 draft appeared in 235 games spread across five different seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers, and San Diego Padres. He finishes his career with a combined .224/.266/.397 slash line, connecting for 22 home runs and driving in 74 and posting a wRC+ of 72.

Best of luck in retirement, Brandon!