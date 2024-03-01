 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodger vs. Guardians game chat

By Eric Stephen
Chicago White Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Tyler Glasnow makes his second spring start as the Dodgers host the Guardians at Camelback Ranch.

Kiké Hernández makes his 2024 spring debut after re-signing with the Dodgers on Monday.

J.P. Feyereisen is slated to make his first appearance in the Cactus League, and his first game action since June 2, 2022. Other Dodgers from big league camp on the schedule to pitch are Blake Treinen, Matt Gage, and Michael Petersen.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Guardians
  • Stadium: Camelback Ranch
  • Time: 5:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
  • Radio: KLAC (simulcast)

