Shohei Ohtani starts the scoring, Austin Gauthier ends it with a grand slam

The Dodgers (6-2) played a second straight night game, opening the month of March on Friday night at Camelback Ranch with a 6-4 comeback win over the Guardians (2-5).

Tyler Glasnow made his second of four starts in the Cactus League to prepare for the Dodgers’ first two games in South Korea on March 20-21.

Glasnow showed off his big curveball in the first inning and retired the Cleveland batters in order with two strikeouts. The big right-hander continued to work on his breaking ball in his second spring start in Dodger Blue. He picked up a third strikeout on his curveball in the second.

In his third and final inning of work, Glasnow struck out Austin Hedges with his fastball. David Fry chased another rainbow of a curve to become Glasnow’s fifth strikeout victim in his three scoreless innings.

Three innings, five strikeouts for Tyler. pic.twitter.com/D27FtveVIC — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 2, 2024

Shohei starts the scoring

Shohei Ohtani walked in his first at-bat, so he had to remain in the game per Dave Roberts’ pre-game rules set forth.

Shohei Ohtani is supposed to take 3 at-bats tonight, Dave Roberts said.



"I did hear his last game, 3 was the plan, but if he would have homered in his 1st at bat, it was only going to be 1. So my plan, I'll stick with 3. But if he hits a HR in his 1st at bat, it might be 1." — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) March 1, 2024

The first run of the game didn’t come until the bottom of the third when Ohtani drove in Chris Owings on a ground ball RBI single to right deflected by second baseman Andrés Giménez.

Ohtani went 1-for-1 with two walks in his three at-bats.

Miguel Vargas looked overmatched at the plate again and went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts. Other than reaching safely on a botched grounder and a swinging bunt single in his first spring game, Vargas has underwhelmed thus far.

Vargas has been working with former Dodgers outfielder and newly appointed special advisor Andre Ethier this spring to help with his transition to left field. The Dodgers have reunited with Kiké Hernández who will get time in left field as well as center field.

In fact, Hernandez started in center field and doubled to open the fourth for the Dodgers in his return.

J. P. Feyereisen served up two runs on four hits in the latter innings, and the Guardians took a 4-1 lead in the eighth.

As spring games go, the Dodgers turned the game around with a five-run eighth. Austin Gauthier’s grand slam gave the Dodgers a 6-4 lead.

GRAND SLAM GAUTHIER. pic.twitter.com/1X0bdl2DCq — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 2, 2024

Whether it’s spring training or the regular season, the Dodgers always make things interesting. The Guardians threatened in the top of the ninth and loaded the bases, but the Dodgers held on to capture their sixth Cactus League victory of 2024.

Non-roster notes

Nabil Crismatt followed Glasnow and threw two innings with mixed results. He pitched a scoreless fourth, but the non-roster spring training invitee allowed two runs on two hits in the top of the fifth to give the Guardians a 2-1 lead.

Chris Owings, another NRI in camp, put together a good game with two hits, a run, and a stolen base.

Gauthier, another NRI, was the hero of the night with the game-winning grand slam in the eighth.

Up next

The Dodgers play split squad games Saturday. The first game, against the Cubs, is at Camelback Ranch (12:05 p.m. PST, SportsNet LA). Some players will travel to Maryville to take on the Brewers at 12:10 p.m. PST. Ryan Yarbrough is slated to start the game at Camelback Ranch, and Kyle Hurt will start for the Dodgers versus Milwaukee.