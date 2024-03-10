Dodgers option Matt Gage & Andre Lipcius, send 10 to minor league camp

The Dodgers on Sunday sent 10 more players to minor league camp, including optioning left-hander Matt Gage and infielder Andre Lipcius.

Lipcius was acquired from the Tigers for cash on Monday, and got into three Cactus League games this week, playing twice at third base and once at second base.

“He’s a smart player, he’s versatile, he can play anywhere on the dirt,” manager Dave Roberts said of Lipcius to Kirsten Watson on SportsNet LA on Wednesday.

Lipcius getting optioned leaves 14 position players on the 40-man roster, with the expected active 13 players plus Miguel Vargas, who could very well be active for the Dodgers’ two games in South Korea on March 20-21.

Similarly, Gage getting optioned leaves two left-handed relievers on the roster in Alex Vesia and swingman Ryan Yarbrough. Should the Dodgers decide to carry another southpaw, non-roster pitcher Justin Wilson has impressed so far in spring training, striking out 10 of his 18 batters faced. Though adding Wilson to the 40-man roster would require a corresponding roster move.

Eight non-roster invitees got reassigned to minor league camp — catcher Dalton Rushing, infielders Trey Sweeney and Austin Gauthier, outfielders Jose Ramos, Ryan Ward, and Drew Avans, plus pitchers Elieser Hernández and Kevin Gowdy.

Gauthier has been busy, playing in 15 of the Dodgers 16 non-rainouts this spring. The infielder had seven hits in 22 at-bats with a home run, double, and six walks this spring, hitting .318/.464/.500.

The Dodgers now have 41 players remaining in big league camp, not counting Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, and Clayton Kershaw, all of whom are on the 60-day injured list. Still in camp are 23 pitchers and 18 position players.

But those numbers include Walker Buehler and Emmet Sheehan, both of whom will start the season on the injured list. Also included is non-roster infielder Jonathan Araúz, who hasn’t yet appeared in a game. So effectively, the Dodgers have 38 players — 21 pitchers and 17 position players — remaining.