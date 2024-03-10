Dodgers at Guardians spring training game information

The Dodgers’ final road game of the Arizona portion of spring training comes Monday, when the team makes the 11-mile trip to Goodyear Ballpark to face the Guardians (1:05 p.m. PT, SportsNet LA).

Bobby Miller, who had a good year in 2023 as a rookie, makes his third start in Cactus League play this year for the Dodgers, having allowed one run on four hits in his five innings so far, with two strikeouts and one walk to date. Miller last pitched last Tuesday against the Angels, tossing three scoreless innings while throwing 42 pitches at Camelback Ranch.

Triston McKenzie starts for Cleveland.

MLB Network will also televise Dodgers-Guardians live, but that broadcast will be blacked out in the local markets. No radio broadcast for Monday’s game.

Game info