Dodgers notes: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Mookie Betts, Stan Javier

While we wait for results from the X-rays and CT scan of Blake Treinen’s ribs, here are a few other stories to start the final Sunday of Dodgers camp in Arizona.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has unique workouts and drills that have helped him win three straight Japanese League MVP awards and three straight Eiji Sawamura Awards as the top starting pitcher in Japan. A few of his new Dodgers teammates have observed Yamamoto’s methods, and some — like Mookie Betts and Walker Buehler, to name two — have sought out the advice of Osamu Yada, Yamamoto’s trainer who was hired by the Dodgers as a performance staff consultant.

Bill Plunkett wrote about Yada at the Orange County Register, and included in the piece is Betts explaining why he’s willing to try something new:

“Greatness. I want to be great,” Betts said matter-of-factly. “It worked for Yamamoto. It’s not like I’m just trying it to try it. It took me two weeks of just watching, going and talking to some family, some friends, some people that mean a lot to me. “If it’s good enough for him – it’s working for him. I’ve got nine years (left on his contract with the Dodgers). I’ve got to be the best Mookie I can be for nine years. Why wouldn’t I be open to something that I deem as something that will help me be the best I can be for the next nine years?”

Speaking of trying something new, Betts was already set to make the full-time switch from right field — where he won six Gold Glove Awards — to second base for this season. But those plans went awry thanks to the errant throwing of Gavin Lux.

Now Betts is the shortstop, with the most important part of “permanent, for now” being just how long the “for now” will be.

Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times is no fan of using Betts as spackle to fill whatever holes the Dodgers might need, and Plaschke doesn’t buy that the decision was made on only six spring games and 31 defensive innings at shortstop for Lux.

From Plaschke:

They had to suspect Lux wasn’t going to work there long before now, and they should have found a replacement last winter. They shelled out more than $1 billion for free agents, you’d think they could have figured out a way to pry Willy Adames from the Milwaukee Brewers. They could have traded for him, maybe sent the Brewers — bingo! — Gavin Lux! Instead, they waited and gambled and lost and now they’re asking their most selfless player to pay off their debt.

On the Three-Inning Save podcast this week, Jacob Burch and I did a Dodgers Rewind on outfielder Stan Javier, who played for the team from 1990-92. He was traded five times in his career, with the Dodgers involved in two of them.