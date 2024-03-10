Brusdar Graterol dealing with hip tightness & shoulder soreness, won’t make South Korea trip

At least now we now the reason why Brusdar Graterol has pitched sparingly so far this spring. The Dodgers right-hander is dealing with both a sore shoulder and hip tightness, and won’t travel with the team to South Korea, Graterol told reporters Sunday morning at Camelback Ranch.

Graterol has only pitched in one of the Dodgers’ 17 Cactus League games so far, tossing a scoreless inning on March 2 against the Cubs.

Starting the regular season a week early makes for some quirks, but if Graterol is able to pitch by the Dodgers’ domestic opening day on March 28 against the Cardinals at Dodger Stadium, he will have missed only two games. Put another way, if this were the regular season, putting Graterol on the injured list on Sunday would still give him time to be sidelined for the minimum 15 days and still be ready to pitch on March 28.

While that might be too optimistic for someone who has pitched in only one game so far this spring, it doesn’t take much time for a relief pitcher to build up readiness, compared to a starter.

Graterol is a staple in the back end of the Dodgers bullpen, posting a 1.20 ERA and 3.09 xERA while leading the team in appearances and relief innings last season, and ended the year with an active 28-inning scoreless streak including the postseason.

The Dodgers bullpen is a fluid situation at the moment, which should be expected given the calendar, even if their first regular season game is only 10 days away. Blake Treinen was hit by a line drive in the ribs on Saturday, with test results pending. There’s also the matter of the timing of adding non-roster invitee Daniel Hudson to the roster, and the possible addition of non-roster lefty Justin Wilson as well.

Either way, there’s at least one roster spot for another arm in the bullpen at the moment. Perhaps someone like Michael Grove, who is also a candidate for the fifth-starter job and struck out six in 3⅓ innings on Saturday.

“I’m just trying to make the team. I don’t make those kind of decisions,” Grove told reporters on Saturday, per SportsNet LA. “It’s going to depend a lot on who’s healthy and what we look like as a team going into Korea.”