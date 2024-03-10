 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs Dbacks game chat

By Craig Minami
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers will play their final Sunday game in Arizona today against the Diamondbacks. With just three games left following today, it will be interesting to see if the Dodgers play their probable major league position players more in the final days.

Right-handed pitcher Gavin Stone will make his third start of the spring, Stone is in the running to be the fifth starter and this will be another opportunity to lock that down.

Other pitchers that could see mound time today include Matt Gage, Nabil Crismatt, Kevin Gowdy and Dinelson Lamet.

Also, a nice little note about today’s exchange of the lineup cards at Camelback Ranch.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. D-Backs
  • Stadium: Camelback Ranch
  • Time: 1:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: KLAC AM 570 (simulcast)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...