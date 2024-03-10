Dodgers vs Dbacks game chat

The Dodgers will play their final Sunday game in Arizona today against the Diamondbacks. With just three games left following today, it will be interesting to see if the Dodgers play their probable major league position players more in the final days.

Right-handed pitcher Gavin Stone will make his third start of the spring, Stone is in the running to be the fifth starter and this will be another opportunity to lock that down.

Other pitchers that could see mound time today include Matt Gage, Nabil Crismatt, Kevin Gowdy and Dinelson Lamet.

Also, a nice little note about today’s exchange of the lineup cards at Camelback Ranch.

Dave Roberts’ son, Cole, is a minor leaguer in the Diamondbacks system. He’s on Arizona’s travel roster today and expected to get an at-bat.



Father and son will exchange lineup cards before the game. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) March 10, 2024

Updated lineup:



Betts SS

Ohtani DH

Freeman 1B

Smith C

Heyward RF

Hernández, T. LF

Outman CF

Taylor 3B

Lux 2B

Stone P https://t.co/Ix7iS9nBTi — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 10, 2024

Today's #Dbacks lineup at the Dodgers:



Perdomo | SS

Andrus | 3B

Gurriel | LF

Rivera | 1B

McCarthy | RF

Garlick | DH

Almora | CF

Alexander | 2B

Herrera | C

---

Pfaadt | P pic.twitter.com/xpZVKd4gO7 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 10, 2024

Game info