Dodger notes: Gavin Stone pitches well, Freeman and Taylor homer in big first inning

The Dodgers scored seven runs in the first inning and cruised to a 12-1 win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon at Camelback Ranch. The inning was highlighted by a two-run homer from Freddie Freeman and a Chris Taylor grand slam.

After the two home runs plated six runs, Gavin Lux singled and Mookie Betts got his second single in the first inning. And when Jose Herrera could not catch the ball four pitch to Shohei Ohtani, Lux scored the seventh run of the inning.

Meanwhile Gavin Stone was making his third start and his fourth overall appearance this spring. Stone had pitched well and is certainly a candidate for the fifth starter role.

Stone pitched four scoreless innings and gave up just two hits while striking out five. Overall, Stone has now pitched 9⅔ innings with one run and five hits allowed with nine strikeouts.

5 Ks through four innings for Gavin Stone! pic.twitter.com/DeESbjNXea — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 10, 2024

The Dodgers continued to hit and score runs after their big first inning. Betts would have three hits while Freeman, Will Smith Teoscar Hernandez and Taylor each had two hits.

Kevin Gowdy, Juan Morillo, Nabil Crismatt and John Rooney each pitched scoreless innings to finish the game for the Dodgers.

Notes

Dave Roberts had a very special moment before the game when he and his son Cole exchanged lineup cards. Cole Roberts signed a minor league contract with the Diamondbacks last July and was part of the traveling squad to today’s game.

A proud dad.



Dave Roberts and his son Cole exchanged lineup cards before the game. pic.twitter.com/yZbq6a8knR — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 10, 2024

With two outs in the ninth inning, Cole Roberts got into the game as a pinch-hitter. He would ground out to end the game.

Up next

The Dodgers make their last Cactus League road trip with a Monday afternoon game against the Guardians at Goodyear Ballpark (1:05 PM, SportsNet LA). Two right-handers, Bobby Miller and Triston McKenzie, will start for the Dodgers and Guardians, respectively.

