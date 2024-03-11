Dodgers vs. Giants spring training game information

In their penultimate Cactus League game this spring, the Dodgers will take on the Giants on Tuesday afternoon at Camelback Ranch, as camp in Arizona is very nearly wound down.

Tyler Glasnow on Tuesday makes his final tuneup start in preparation for starting on opening day for the Dodgers on March 20 in South Korea against the Padres. It’s the second career opening day start for Glasnow, who pitched six scoreless innings for the Rays in a no-decision against the Marlins in 2021. He’s the sixth different opening day starter for the Dodgers in the last six seasons.

Glasnow so far has pitched in two spring training games, plus a B game on the backfields last Wednesday, throwing four innings in the latter.

On Sunday, manger Dave Roberts told reporters that Shohei Ohtani would start the Dodgers final two spring games in Arizona, beginning Tuesday.

Dave Roberts said Ohtani will play Tuesday and Wednesday to close out Cactus League. #Dodgers — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) March 10, 2024

Game info