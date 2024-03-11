 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Giants spring training game information

By Eric Stephen
/ new
Chicago White Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Masterpress/Getty Images

In their penultimate Cactus League game this spring, the Dodgers will take on the Giants on Tuesday afternoon at Camelback Ranch, as camp in Arizona is very nearly wound down.

Tyler Glasnow on Tuesday makes his final tuneup start in preparation for starting on opening day for the Dodgers on March 20 in South Korea against the Padres. It’s the second career opening day start for Glasnow, who pitched six scoreless innings for the Rays in a no-decision against the Marlins in 2021. He’s the sixth different opening day starter for the Dodgers in the last six seasons.

Glasnow so far has pitched in two spring training games, plus a B game on the backfields last Wednesday, throwing four innings in the latter.

On Sunday, manger Dave Roberts told reporters that Shohei Ohtani would start the Dodgers final two spring games in Arizona, beginning Tuesday.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Giants
  • Stadium: Camelback Ranch
  • Time: 1:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: KLAC AM 570 (simulcast)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the True Blue LA Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Dodgers news from True Blue LA