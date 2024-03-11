Dodgers notes: Kiké Hernández, Mookie Betts, Willy Adames

Over the past two seasons, Kiké Hernández went from being a capable 20-home run hitter in 2021 to a well below-league average hitter who was a defensive liability at shortstop, especially during the 2023 season.

Once he was traded back to the Dodgers during the 2023 season, his offensive production was back at average levels, but he still didn’t feel fully healthy while playing, and the reason was because Hernández was dealing with two sports-related hernias, reports Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.

“The last few years, I haven’t been myself, and it showed in the numbers,” Hernández said. “But I feel great, I feel strong, I feel I’m where I need to be to put myself in the best position to help the team in whatever capacity it needs. Now, it’s just about getting back into the rhythm of baseball because I signed late.”

Hernández had surgery on the double hernias in October.

Since signing back with the Dodgers on a one-year, $4 million deal, Hernández has excelled this spring in limited action, posting a .300/.364/.500 slash line in 11 plate appearances, with two doubles among his three hits.

Links

Mookie Betts’ podcast is back for season two, as he interviewed shortstop Dansby Swanson of the Chicago Cubs, where the two shortstops discussed how the massive Shohei Ohtani contract came to fruition among other topics.

Mookie Betts and Dansby Swanson react to Dodgers signing Ohtani



'He's just better than everyone else'



(via On Base with Mookie Betts) pic.twitter.com/jt8k4QS1Ar — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) March 10, 2024

This past week has been unusual for the Dodgers’ middle infield situation, with Dave Roberts announcing that Mookie Betts and Gavin Lux would essentially trade positions. Before the beginning of spring training, the Dodgers were looking to find a possible upgrade at the shortstop position.

Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic notes that the Dodgers have continued to show interest in Brewers shortstop Willy Adames, who posted a respectable 3.4 fWAR in a subpar season offensively.