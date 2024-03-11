Tyler Glasnow starts for Dodgers on opening day in Seoul, Yoshinobu Yamamoto starts Game 2

Tyler Glasnow will start on opening day for the Dodgers on March 20 against the Padres in Seoul and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start the second game on March 21, the Dodgers and MLB announced on Monday, ahead of the first MLB regular season games in South Korea.

This was the expected outcome, as manager Dave Roberts back on February 20 during league-wide Cactus League media day told reporters it was “a safe bet” that Glasnow and Yamamoto would start the first two games in South Korea, in some order.

Glasnow starts against the Padres Yu Darvish on opening day, with Yamamoto facing Joe Musgrove in the second game. Both games, which start at 3:05 a.m. PT, will be televised by SportsNet LA locally and by ESPN for folks out of market.

This is the second career opening day start for Glasnow, who pitched six scoreless innings for the Rays against the Marlins in 2021, with six strikeouts. Now he gets to start for the team he grew up rooting for in Santa Clarita.

The Dodgers traded for Glasnow in December, and extended him with a new five-year, $136.6 million contract that runs through 2028.

“It’s somewhere I wanted to be my entire life. There was a short list of teams I wanted to go to, and the Dodgers were on it,” Glasnow said in December. “They were very bullish in trying to get me, and I really appreciated that they thought so highly of me. I get to go home, I have my whole family there. It seemed like a no-brainer to me.”

Glasnow will be the sixth different opening day starter for the Dodgers in the last six years, following Julio Urías, Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, and Hyun-jin Ryu.

Glasnow has made three Cactus League starts so far compared to Yamamoto’s two, and is a little more stretched out to date. Glasnow pitched four innings in a B game at Camelback Ranch last Wednesday, the same day Yamamoto threw 58 pitches to get through three innings against the White Sox.

Glasnow will start for the Dodgers on Tuesday against the Giants. Presumably Yamamoto will start Wednesday against the Mariners, though that has not yet been explicitly stated.