Dodgers trip to South Korea starting to take shape

With only two days remaining in spring training camp in Arizona, the dawn of the Dodgers regular season is starting to become more real. Details of the upcoming trip to South Korea are becoming more and more clear.

The Dodgers and Padres will play two games at Gocheok SkyDome in Seoul on March 20-21, the first-ever MLB regular season games in South Korea. Those games will each start at 3:05 a.m. PT, will be televised nationally by ESPN and locally by SportsNet LA.

On Monday, MLB announced the starters for those two games. Tyler Glasnow starts on opening day for the Dodgers, facing Yu Darvish. In the second game, Yoshinobu Yamamoto makes his Dodgers debut, against Joe Musgrove.

"It means everything... When they told me I was the Opening Day starter I definitely felt a lot of pride and excitement." Tyler Glasnow with @kirsten_watson on getting the Opening Day nod for the #Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/EbZBqB4Hkb — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) March 11, 2024

It’s the second career opening day start for Glasnow, who signed a five-year, $136.6 million contract upon getting traded to the Dodgers in December.

But there are also a pair of exhibition games the Dodgers will play in South Korea, ahead of the two games that count. Up first is Saturday night (8 p.m. PT) against the Kiwoom Heroes, followed by Monday morning (3 p.m. PT) against the Korean national team. Those two exhibitions will be televised by SportsNet LA.

Bobby Miller, who made his last Cactus League start on Monday in Goodyear, will pitch one of the Dodgers’ two exhibition games in Seoul. James Paxton will not, instead staying back at Camelback Ranch to continue to build up toward the season, manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Monday morning.

Dave Roberts shared that Bobby Miller will travel to Seoul, Korea and pitch in one of the exhibition games.



Gavin Stone and Michael Grove will be part of the traveling roster to Seoul, Korea.



James Paxton will remain at camp and continue to build up for the season and be… — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) March 11, 2024

Dave Roberts said both Gavin Stone and Michael Grove will be going to Korea. No decision has been made on the fifth starter spot yet.



James Paxton won’t be going to Korea due to scheduling, since he wouldn’t pitch in either the exhibition or regular season games. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) March 11, 2024

Gavin Stone and Michael Grove are battling for the fifth-starter spot, but the Dodgers don’t really have to make that decision until March 28, when they begin the domestic portion of their schedule and have to fully trim down to 26 active players.

That extra time could be a factor in a few decisions, such as when to add non-roster invitees Daniel Hudson and/or Justin Wilson, since adding them to the 40-man roster will require a corresponding move to make room.

There’s also the injury factor, like with Blake Treinen, who took a line drive off his ribs on Saturday. There were no fractures, but he suffered a bruised lung. Treinen will be on the roster eventually, but perhaps the Dodgers decide not to rush things for the two games in South Korea.

We already know Brusdar Graterol won’t make the trip to Seoul, after dealing with hip tightness and shoulder soreness this spring. Emmet Sheehan will start the season on the injured list after he was slowed by a sore shoulder, and Walker Buehler will begin on the IL with an innings limit this year coming back from his second Tommy John surgery.

The roster is becoming more clear, especially after 10 players were sent to minor league camp on Sunday, including infielder Andre Lipcius and left-hander Matt Gage. More cuts will come, and perhaps by the time camp in Arizona ends on Wednesday. After all, the Dodgers are flying to South Korea on Thursday, so expect more roster clarity in the next two days.