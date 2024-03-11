 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Guardians game chat

By Jacob Macofsky
Chicago White Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Dodgers will play their final Monday game in Arizona today, as they take on the Cleveland Guardians at Goodyear Ballpark.

Bobby Miller will get the start for the Dodgers, and he enters Monday’s contest with a 1.80 ERA in five innings this spring across two starts.

The Dodgers will try to limit the amount of relievers they have to rely on against Cleveland, as their only scheduled relievers for today’s game are Justin Wilson and Gus Varland following Miller.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Guardians
  • Stadium: Goodyear Ballpark
  • Time: 1:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: KLAC AM 570 (simulcast)

