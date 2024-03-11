Defensive woes continue, Dodgers muster just one run in loss to Guardians

The Dodgers opened up their final stretch of games in Arizona by dropping their game against the Cleveland Guardians by a final score of 5-1.

The Dodgers’ hitters combined to post just a .172 average while striking out 12 times and walking just twice. Teoscar Hernandez continued his excellent spring, collecting two of the Dodgers’ five hits in three at bats and raising his spring batting average to a robust .385 clip with a .948 OPS.

On defense, the Dodgers committed three errors in the game, with Gavin Lux committing his third error of the spring, ultimately leading to Cleveland scoring their first run of the game in the bottom half of the first inning. The Dodgers were able to get out of the second inning unscathed after a miscommunication error on a pop up between Chris Taylor— who was credited with the error— and Gavin Lux.

Bobby Miller looked strong through his first three innings of work, allowing one run on a Josh Naylor sacrifice fly and striking out two. Miller was unable to get through the fourth inning, allowing three runs on four hits and struggling to catch hitters off balance.

The Dodgers’ bullpen helped keep the scoring low through the rest of the game, with the only run allowed being a solo home run from Deyvison de los Santos off of Alec Gamboa in the bottom of the eighth inning. Miller struck out just two Cleveland hitters, while the bullpen managed to punch out six, with Gamboa striking out the side.

Up next

The Dodgers will play their penultimate game at Camelback Ranch as they host the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT. Tyler Glasnow, who was recently named as the Dodgers’ opening day starter for the Korea series, will make his final Cactus League start, with Blayne Enlow getting the start for San Francisco.