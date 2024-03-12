Dodgers vs. Mariners spring training game information

The Dodgers finish off the Arizona portion of their Cactus League with one more game on Wednesday against the Mariners, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto makes his final tuneup before starting in South Korea.

Yamamoto on Monday was announced as the Dodgers starting pitcher for their second game of the season, on March 21 against Joe Musgrove and the Padres at Gocheok SkyDome in Seoul. That will be the major league debut for the 25-year-old Yamamoto, whose 12-year, $325 million pact is the longest and most lucrative contract for a pitcher in MLB history.

Bryan Woo starts for Seattle.

Game info