Dodgers left-hander Justin Wilson opts out of deal, now a free agent

Justin Wilson impressed well enough in camp that the Dodgers, but the non-roster invitee on Tuesday opted out of his minor league deal and is now a free agent.

The Dodgers bullpen as currently constructed has just one short-stint left-handed reliever in Alex Vesia. Ryan Yarbrough, another left-hander, is also on the team, but the team prefers to use him in a swingman role, with longer relief outings and occasional starts.

Wilson signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers on February 16.

In five appearances in Cactus League play — counting a perfect inning in last Friday’s rainout against the Reds — Wilson has allowed two runs in five innings with two walks, and he struck out 11 of his 22 batters faced.

“With Justin, he’s a veteran pitcher, you see the confidence. He’s unflappable,” manager Dave Roberts said of Wilson, to Kirsten Watson on SportsNet LA on Monday. “The stuff plays in the strike zone. He gets swing and miss when he needs to, and he just attacks. You just kind of feel that feeling when he’s on the mound that he’s going after the hitters.”

Wilson is trying to return to the majors after dealing with injuries for nearly all of the last two seasons. First came Tommy John surgery, then the left-hander injured his lat last July in what would have been his first game back, instead having to miss the remainder of the season. Wilson’s last game pitched in the majors was April 23, 2022.

The 36-year-old Wilson in his 11 major league seasons has a 3.41 ERA in 527 games, all in relief, with 510 strikeouts and 210 walks in 467 innings. In his career he’s held his own against both sides of the plate, holding right-handers to a lower OPS (.641) than left-handers (.672).