Anticipation for the Dodgers' expedition to South Korea is building as the Spring window down. Who will get the Dodgers’ fifth rotation slot? Who will end up going to Korea? Will Gavin Lux ever right the ship defensively? Will Mookie Betts end up going back to right field?

All of these questions and more...will absolutely not be answered in this essay!

Instead, today, we are going to cover snacks.

As you may recall, Barrio Doggs from Petco Park and Dodger Dogs from Dodger Stadium will be available for purchase at the Gocheok Sky Dome. For those who go, there is a comfort in having a reminder of home. But as my plans for Seoul fell through, I would not just settle on what I could get at home.

As True Blue LA’s self-proclaimed, de facto Traveling Correspondent, it is my mission (in part) to visit strange new ballparks to sample the local cuisine of the various ballparks and cities I visit. Some of these cities have food that I could eat all day, every day (Hello Pittsburgh!) and some of these cities have food that make me wish that I had stayed at the hotel (...hello Cincinnati...).

I would have enjoyed eating my way through Seoul but alas, it was not meant to be.

On March 11th, the Dodgers released a fun six-minute video on their social media where Bobby Miller, Michael Grove, Brusdar Graterol, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto ate various Korean snacks laid out by Sue Jo.

The video is well worth your time.

The video was a lot of fun and I never would have guessed that Miller does not like seafood. I understand that people like what they like, but generally I have the same reaction whenever someone tells me that they do not like seafood, but that fact generally means more for me.

Also, based on the video, someone should clearly check Michael Grove’s palate because his taste profile was all over the place.

After I watched the video, a question nagged at me, so I rewatched it and confirmed my suspicion. All kidding aside, the video has one, arguably, major flaw when discussing these seven snacks: none of the snacks are specifically identified!

Time for some “hard-hitting journalism”

As a connoisseur of snacks and as someone who has enjoyed the Bokksu snack service intermittently over the past couple of years for Japanese snacks, I am always on the lookout for interesting things to snack on.

Not knowing what the quartet of Miller, Grove, Yamamoto, and Graterol ate just would not do. I have plenty of knowledge, but my background is limited to Korean snacks, apart from monstrosities like Ram-Don, as popularized from Parasite, is limited.

Therefore, I had to turn the hivemind of Twitter to answer what exactly the Dodgers ate, especially once the team failed to identify what the Snacking Quartet munched on. Thankfully. Twitter user @eelhannahmi grew up with most of these snacks and helpfully identified them so if you were curious about trying the Dodgers had, you would have a point of reference to start.

1. crunchy tteokbokki snack

2. banana kick: banana flavored puffed corn snack

3. sae-ooh-kkang: shrimp flavored chips

4. ppushuh ppushuh: crunchy uncooked ramen noodles snack with a variety of flavors (they tried the bulgogi flavor) pic.twitter.com/xwO2oKPEiE — hannah (@eelhannahmi) March 11, 2024

Tteokbokki is pronounced “Tote-boe-ki” and is essentially a spicy rice cake.

5.mat-dong-san: crunchy honey peanut snack

6.homerun ball: soft pastry puffs with chocolate filling

7.shin-zzang: honey rings with roasted black sesame pic.twitter.com/BBYsbshESb — hannah (@eelhannahmi) March 11, 2024

While the brands may or may not be dead on, the identified snacks look close enough to satisfy my curiosity.

The chocolate snack is literally called a Home Run Ball, which is apparently better if microwaved for five seconds.

Would I expect these snacks at Dodger Stadium anytime soon? Probably not.

However, if you want to go off the beaten path snack-wise while the Dodgers are in Seoul, these seven snacks should do the job, if you live near a Korean market, the snacks should be available. If one is without a Korean or Asian market, there is always Amazon.

Bon appetite, everyone!