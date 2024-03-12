Mookie Betts hasn’t played shortstop on a regular basis since he was in high school. And while the move may seem shocking, Betts has won six Gold Gloves in a row, so if anyone is destined to make this move successful, it’s him—right?

Mike Petriello at MLB.com broke down the (admittedly limited) data we have from Betts’ spring training at short to give us a preview of what to expect this season.

Here’s how Betts did

6-for-6 on pop ups that any fielder worth his stuff should be able to track down

27-for-31 on easy grounders, including a few double plays, which shows a promising level of much-needed consistency at the position

0-for-8 on what Petriello terms “near-impossible” plays, which had a 10-percent or less probability of being turned into outs. We can't all be perfect, now can we?

Three errors, all on plays that Statcast estimated at at least a 90% success rate: In other words, most shortstops should be able to make those.

One very impressive play, in which Betts moved in on a slow roller by Washington Nationals batter Lance Thomas, one of the fastest runners in the majors. Betts managed to throw him out easily, and while it may not look terribly impressive, it’s something for an outfielder turned shortstop.

It’s early yet, and there are only so many plays to analyze here, but it’s certainly interesting to see where Betts and the Dodgers infield might be headed.

