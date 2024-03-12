 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tyler Glasnow nearly perfect in final spring training tuneup

No hits and no runs allowed over 5⅓ scoreless innings for Glasnow in the longest outing by a Dodgers pitcher this spring

By Eric Stephen
MLB: Spring Training-San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Glasnow was excellent in his final spring training tuneup on Tuesday, pitching into the sixth inning without allowing a hit or run in the Dodgers’ 6-4 win over the Giants at Camelback Ranch.

Glasnow retired his first 13 batters faced before walking Mike Yastrzemski with one out in the fifth inning. That was the only baserunner allowed in 5⅓ innings for Glasnow, who struck out eight of his 17 batters faced.

It’s the longest outing by a Dodgers pitcher this year, which makes sense considering Glasnow will start the first game that counts, on March 20 against the Padres in South Korea.

“He was fantastic,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told Kirsten Watson on SportsNet LA after the game. “Obviously the command was great. The slider, curveball mix was good, they weren’t getting a whole lot of good swings off. Very efficient, and man, that’s as good as it gets.”

Notes

  • The Dodgers got two-run home runs by Will Smith, Teoscar Hernández, and Shohei Ohtani to take a 6-0 lead. San Francisco plated four in the ninth to make the final score close.
  • Left-hander Justin Wilson opted out of his minor league contract with the Dodgers, and is now a free agnet.
  • Max Muncy and Gavin Lux, as well as assistant pitching coach Connor McGuinness, were all sent home Tuesday as they were sick. An update from postgame.

Up next

Only one more game in Arizona is left on the schedule. The Dodgers will host the Mariners on Wednesday (1:05 p.m. PT; SportsNet LA, MLB Network), with Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound.

