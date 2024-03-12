Tyler Glasnow nearly perfect in final spring training tuneup

Tyler Glasnow was excellent in his final spring training tuneup on Tuesday, pitching into the sixth inning without allowing a hit or run in the Dodgers’ 6-4 win over the Giants at Camelback Ranch.

Glasnow retired his first 13 batters faced before walking Mike Yastrzemski with one out in the fifth inning. That was the only baserunner allowed in 5⅓ innings for Glasnow, who struck out eight of his 17 batters faced.

5.1 IP of no-hit baseball for Tyler. pic.twitter.com/MW1u3Yxb9H — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 12, 2024

It’s the longest outing by a Dodgers pitcher this year, which makes sense considering Glasnow will start the first game that counts, on March 20 against the Padres in South Korea.

“He was fantastic,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told Kirsten Watson on SportsNet LA after the game. “Obviously the command was great. The slider, curveball mix was good, they weren’t getting a whole lot of good swings off. Very efficient, and man, that’s as good as it gets.”

Notes

The Dodgers got two-run home runs by Will Smith, Teoscar Hernández, and Shohei Ohtani to take a 6-0 lead. San Francisco plated four in the ninth to make the final score close.

Left-hander Justin Wilson opted out of his minor league contract with the Dodgers, and is now a free agnet.

Max Muncy and Gavin Lux, as well as assistant pitching coach Connor McGuinness, were all sent home Tuesday as they were sick. An update from postgame.

#Dodgers Dave Roberts said Max Muncy and Gavin Lux seem to be "on the other side" of the illness that kept them out of camp. Might play Wednesday. Expected to be on plane to Korea with team — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) March 12, 2024

Up next

Only one more game in Arizona is left on the schedule. The Dodgers will host the Mariners on Wednesday (1:05 p.m. PT; SportsNet LA, MLB Network), with Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound.