Dodgers notes: Shohei Ohtani intends to play beyond his 10-year contract

When Shohei Ohtani announced his signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers back on Dec. 9 of 2023, he made it abundantly clear that he wants to play for a winning organization.

Ohtani’s lucrative 10-year, $700 million contract includes a no-trade clause with no opt-outs either, unlike fellow countryman and teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto, whose contract states that he can opt out as early as the 2029 season, provided his elbow was healthy.

Even after Ohtani’s contract ends after the 2033 season, Ohtani himself doesn’t quite think he’ll be ready to call it a career.

Kosuke Kawakami of GQ Japan writes about Ohtani and where he sees himself in the next 10 years, noting that the two-time American League MVP would love to continue his playing career in a decade from now.

“I want to still be playing baseball when I’m 39 or 40 years old. If possible, I’d like to stay active. Of course, the day will come when I retire, but when that time comes, I want to continue to love baseball. Ideally, I would love baseball and not feel like I hate it or want to quit.’’

Dylan Hernandez writes about Ohtani becoming the first baseball superstar to achieve celebrity status on a global scale in the digital age, and how the use of GIFs and social media have increased his popularity and adoration.

“Ohtani is baseball’s first superstar of the digital era. How he is perceived has been shaped by the videos, GIFs and pictures of him that have spread around the internet during the last six-plus years... Cameras immediately fell in love with Ohtani, and not just because of what he could do on the field. He was good looking. He had a wonderful smile. He had an expressive face.”

Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times writes about Dodgers’ hitters using a Trajekt Arc machine, one of the latest innovations in baseball technology that allows for hitters to simulate at-bats against real major league pitchers.

“Of all the new high-tech toys at the Dodgers’ disposal, though, the Trajekt Arc machine has been one of the most-lauded, allowing batters to take simulated at-bats against any MLB pitcher, and any of their specific pitches... ‘It’s a great tool,’ manager Dave Roberts said. ‘A lot of those guys are in there all the time. It just gives you that real live look at a pitcher.’”

Levi Weaver and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic preview the regular season for the Dodgers, noting that this new-look team has the potential to break their franchise record for wins in a season yet again and contest with the 2001 Seattle Mariners for the most wins by any team in a single season in the 21st century.

Juan Toribio of MLB.com highlights the key Dodgers’ prospects to look out for during the Spring Breakout games, including catching prospect Dalton Rushing, outfield prospect Josue de Paula, and pitching prospect Jackson Ferris.