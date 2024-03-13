 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Mariners game chat

This is the final Cactus League game for the Dodgers in 2024.

By Jacob Macofsky
Los Angeles Dodgers v Texas Rangers Photo by Masterpress/Getty Images

It is the end of the road for the Dodgers in spring training, as today marks their Cactus League game for the 2024 calendar year. The Dodgers will host the Seattle Mariners at Camelback Ranch, as Yoshinobu Yamamoto will make his third and final spring start.

It’s been a tale of two starts so far for Yamamoto in spring training, as he dazzled against the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers in his first outing but struggled mightily in his most recent start against the Chicago White Sox.

Gavin Lux returns to the lineup after missing Tuesday’s game due to illness while Max Muncy will miss his second straight game. Will Smith was originally penciled in to start behind the plate, however, Austin Barnes will get the start instead.

The remaining pitchers scheduled for today following Yamamoto are J.P. Feyereisen, Nabil Crismatt, Alex Vesia, Dinelson Lamet, and T.J. McFarland.

Lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Mariners
  • Stadium: Camelback Ranch
  • Time: 1:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: KLAC AM 570 (simulcast)

