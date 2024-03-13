Dodgers vs. Mariners game chat

It is the end of the road for the Dodgers in spring training, as today marks their Cactus League game for the 2024 calendar year. The Dodgers will host the Seattle Mariners at Camelback Ranch, as Yoshinobu Yamamoto will make his third and final spring start.

It’s been a tale of two starts so far for Yamamoto in spring training, as he dazzled against the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers in his first outing but struggled mightily in his most recent start against the Chicago White Sox.

Gavin Lux returns to the lineup after missing Tuesday’s game due to illness while Max Muncy will miss his second straight game. Will Smith was originally penciled in to start behind the plate, however, Austin Barnes will get the start instead.

The remaining pitchers scheduled for today following Yamamoto are J.P. Feyereisen, Nabil Crismatt, Alex Vesia, Dinelson Lamet, and T.J. McFarland.

Lineups

Updated lineup:



Betts SS

Ohtani DH

Freeman 1B

Taylor LF

Heyward RF

Outman CF

Barnes C

Lux 2B

Owings 3B

Yamamoto P https://t.co/LogKfID0hj — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 13, 2024

Hump Day at Camelback Ranch ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/ht6YBfUw96 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 13, 2024

