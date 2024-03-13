Yamamoto struggles again, Dodgers fall to Mariners in final Cactus League game

The Dodgers have wrapped up their Cactus League games this spring as they fall to the Seattle Mariners by a final score of 8-1.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto started out strong in his third and final start of the spring, striking out the side in a perfect first inning and tallying five strikeouts in three shutout innings. When Yamamoto faced the Seattle lineup the second time around, the Mariners’ offense adjusted by scoring two runs in each of the next two innings, prompting manager Dave Roberts to pull Yamamoto with one out remaining in the top of the fifth inning. Yamamoto finishes this spring with a combined 8.38 ERA while striking out 14 hitters in 9 2⁄ 3 innings.

The Dodgers had ample opportunities early on to take advantage of having runners in scoring position, but failed to capitalize. Mookie Betts, who has been regarded for his elite base running abilities, was picked off in the third inning and was thrown out trying to steal second base in the fifth inning, each resulting in scoreless innings.

Shohei Ohtani struggled at the plate, going 0-3 at the plate while striking out looking twice. Ohtani finishes the spring with a .500/.577/.909 slash line with two home runs and nine RBI, striking out seven times and walking four times.

Nabil Crismatt, Alex Vesia, and J.P. Feyereisen combined to toss 2 2⁄ 3 shutout innings in relief, with Vesia striking out the side in the top of the eighth inning and Feyereisen tossing a perfect ninth inning.

Will Smith was a late scratch for today’s game due to back tightness.

Up next

The Dodgers will fly out to Seoul, South Korea and will take on the Kiwoom Heroes of the KBO on Saturday, with game time scheduled for 8:00 p.m. PT. The Dodgers have yet to announce who will start against the Heroes.