A few takeaways from Dodgers spring training

Now that the Arizona portion of the Dodgers’ spring training schedule has concluded, and as the team flies Thursday morning to South Korea, here are a few observations from watching Cactus League play from afar.

The big three

Ever since adding the reigning American League MVP to an offense that already featured former MVP winners Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, anticipation was high in seeing the top third of the Dodgers lineup play together. And they delivered.

Betts hit .417/.488/.583 with a home run and three doubles in 41 plate appearances

Ohtani hit .458/.536/.833 with two home runs, a triple, and a double in 28 PA

Freeman hit .265/.308/.588 with a team-leading three home runs and a triple in 39 PA

*Those numbers include last Friday’s rainout against Reds right-hander Nick Martinez, when all three were each 0-for-2 before the game was washed out.

Ohtani was essentially on his own schedule as he rehabbed from last September’s elbow surgery. He didn’t play in a game until the Dodgers’ sixth game on the schedule, and he only played on back-to-back days twice during Cactus League play. The terrific trio played together in nine games, and in those games there were 45 innings in which at least one of them were still in the game. The Dodgers scored in 16 of those 45 innings, and a total of 34 runs in those innings.

Freeman batting third, behind Betts and Ohtani the bulk of the time, naturally led the Dodgers with 14 RBI so far this spring. Expect more opportunities once the real game starts.

Conversion is working

The Dodgers signed Sauryn Lao out of the Dominican Republic as part of their 2015 international free agent class, and he played mostly third base and first base as he made his way through the minors, including reaching High-A Great Lakes at age 22. But after struggling at the plate, Lao was converted to pitching after the 2022 season.

The 6’2 right-hander impressed on the mound, posting a 3.79 ERA last year, starting the season in Low-A Rancho Cucamonga and ending it in Double-A Tulsa. Lao struck out 73 in his 57 innings for an impressive 30.7-percent strikeout rate. But what was most striking for someone in only his first season on the mound was that Lao only issued 10 unintentional walks all season, an eye-opening 4.2-percent walk rate.

The Dodgers played 21 Cactus League games in the Arizona portion of their spring training schedule, and in every game a group of players from minor league camp suited up just in case they were needed to fill innings. Thirteen minor leaguers got into games, including Lao, who pitched three times and struck out five of his eight batters faced while pitching 2⅓ scoreless innings, allowing only a walk.

Lao doesn’t turn 25 until August, and will likely start the season in Tulsa, so he’s at least someone to watch in 2024 as he progresses toward a potential path to the majors.

Odds and ends

While Betts led the team in hits (15) and runs scored (10) in Cactus League play, outfielder Andy Pages was second in the latter with nine runs scored, despite batting only 17 times and getting optioned on March 3. It was a strong spring showing for Pages, who is healthy again after having shoulder surgery shortly after getting injured last May in his first game in Triple-A.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto in his three Cactus League starts struck out 14 batters in 9⅔ innings with a 29.8-percent strikeout rate. He also allowed nine runs with an 8.38 ERA, thanks in part to more than half (15) of his balls in play (29) becoming hits.

Josue De Paula is one of the Dodgers’ top prospects, and doesn’t turn 19 until May. He played in two spring games for the Dodgers — on split-squad day and in Wednesday’s final camp game — and even hit an opposite-field home run.

First career Cactus League homer from Josue De Paula! pic.twitter.com/eWqUA7ijhG — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 2, 2024