Dodgers notes: Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto

The Dodgers are packing up their suitcases and getting ready for their long flight to South Korea, but in the meantime, here’s what’s happening behind the scenes.

Dodgers Links

What do Shaquille O’Neal and Shohei Ohtani have in common? In addition to the splash both made with the media, writes Bill Plaschke at the Los Angeles Times, O’Neal and the Lakers’ strategy surrounding him can provide the Dodgers with a successful blueprint when it comes to getting the most from their own star.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto knows he has a lot to learn about pitching in MLB, but he—and manager Dave Roberts—are proud of his progress this spring, writes Steve Stockmar at MLB.com.

Bob Nightengale at USA Today gives a preview of the Dodgers’ historic opening series in South Korea, including players’ thoughts on the madness surrounding Ohtani and their expectations for the season.

How is the National League West looking as we prepare for the season? Russell Dorsey at Yahoo Sports offers a best- and worst-case scenario for each team and names Tyler Glasnow as the Dodgers’ make-or-break player of the season.

The Dodgers have once again renewed outfielder Andrew Toles’ contract, writes R.J. Anderson at CBS Sports. It’s a move the team has been making since Toles stopped playing in 2018, ensuring that he can receive health insurance and mental health treatment.