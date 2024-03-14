Chan Ho Park will throw ceremonial first pitch before Dodgers-Padres in South Korea

For the first Major League Baseball regular season games in South Korea, it’s only right that the first Korean-born player in MLB history will be there to start the festivities. Chan Ho Park will throw the ceremonial first pitch before the Dodgers vs. Padres on opening day on Wednesday, March 20, the league announced on Thursday.

That Park also pitched in the majors for both the Dodgers and Padres makes this just about as perfect a match as possible for the pregame ceremony.

Chan Ho Park, who 30 years ago became the first @MLB player ever born in South Korea and pitched for both the @Dodgers and @Padres, will have ceremonial first pitch honors before the #SeoulSeries on March 20th. pic.twitter.com/DeG0l4C4Ue — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) March 14, 2024

Park signed with the Dodgers in January 1994, and when he made his debut with Los Angeles that April was the first Korean-born player in major league history. He pitched his first eight major league seasons for the Dodgers, and made an All-Star team in 2001, then returned as a relief pitcher in 2008.

With the Padres, Park pitched in 2005-06 and he’s currently an advisor for the team in the baseball operations department.

In 17 seasons with seven different teams, Park won 124 games in the majors, the most by any Korean-born player. Park also has the most innings (1,993) and strikeouts (1,715) by any Korean player in the majors.

Opening day in South Korea will be 19 days shy of the 30th anniversary of Park’s major league debut with the Dodgers. That was a very memorable game.

Wednesday’s season opener is considered a Padres home game (the Dodgers are the home team on Thursday), and Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul is about three hours north of where Park played his high school baseball. Opening day will be televised locally by SportsNet LA, and for folks out of market will be available on ESPN.