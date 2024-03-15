Dodgers schedule in South Korea

Now that the Arizona portion of the Dodgers spring training schedule has concluded, the team arrived in Seoul on Thursday in preparation for the first-ever major league games in South Korea.

But it’s not just the two regular season games against the Padres that are on the docket for the Dodgers. There are also a pair of exhibition games, and all four contests will be televised locally by SportsNet LA, with Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser on the call.

The Dodgers will hold a workout on Saturday afternoon at Gocheok Sky Dome, which will be roughly 11 p.m. PT Friday stateside.

Saturday vs. Kiwoom Heroes

8:07 p.m. PT, SportsNet LA

This game will take place on Sunday afternoon in Seoul, with the Dodgers facing a team from the KBO. Bobby Miller is expected to pitch one of the two exhibition games, as he continues to build up for the domestic regular season. He last pitched on Monday in Goodyear, so starting this game would be on four days of rest. Perhaps instead, Miller might start the other exhibition game.

Landon Knack was on the plane to Seoul, too, so perhaps he might start the first exhibition.

Monday vs. Korean national team

3:07 a.m. PT, SportsNet LA

The most important aspect of this game, from our viewing point back in the United States, is that Monday’s game starts at the same time as the two games that count. So consider this a practice for us, to calibrate our sleeping schedules and potential caffeine intake plans.

Wednesday “at” Padres

3:07 a.m. PT, SportsNet LA, ESPN (out of market)

San Diego is the home team for the opener. Tyler Glasnow starts for the Dodgers, making his second career opening day start and his first since 2021. Glasnow will be the sixth different pitcher to start on opening day for the Dodgers in the last six seasons.

Yu Darvish starts for the Padres.

Karl Ravech and Eduardo Pérez will be on the call for ESPN for the two regular season games. Daniel Kim, who has covered the KBO for years, will also be a part of the ESPN telecasts.

Thursday vs. Padres

3:07 a.m. PT, SportsNet LA, ESPN (out of market)

Both major pitching additions the Dodgers made this offseason — excluding two-way star Shohei Ohtani for a moment, as he won’t pitch in 2024 — will start their first two games. Yoshinobu Yamamoto makes his major league debut in the second game against the Padres, fresh off signing the longest and richest pitching contract in major league history.

Joe Musgrove was listed to start for the Padres on Thursday, but then San Diego traded for Dylan Cease on Wednesday. It’s not yet known what the Padres plans are for Cease, but he’ll join the team in South Korea.