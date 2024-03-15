Mookie Betts on his transition to being the everyday shortstop

Mookie Betts was already tasked with being the Dodgers’ primary second baseman for the upcoming regular season before accepting his new assignment as the everyday shortstop moving forward.

It has been a whirlwind offseason defensively for the six-time Gold Glove award winner, as this will be the first time as a member of the Dodgers that he will be a primary infielder, and the first time in his major league career that he will start as the everyday shortstop. Having played just 98 innings through 16 career games at the position in his entire big league career (all in 2023), Betts has been receiving guidance from fellow shortstop Miguel Rojas.

Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times has more on Betts’ transition to being a full-time shortstop and how both he and Rojas believe in his ability to handle the transition and the new position well.

Per Betts: “I believe in myself,” Betts said this week, before the team’s Thursday flight to South Korea for its season-opening series against the San Diego Padres. “That’s the most important thing... The hardest thing is all the easiest things actually,” Betts said. “Doing the easiest things the right way every single time.” Per Rojas: “We know he’s a superstar, but he’s not selfish or like, ‘I know what to do,’” Rojas said. “He wants to continue to get better. That’s the good thing about Mookie.”

Links

Shohei Ohtani will not pitch in any game for the Dodgers until the 2025 season, but there is optimism that the two-time MVP will toss from a mound this calendar year.

Jay Cohen of the Associated Press writes about Ohtani’s recovery from his second Tommy John surgery, with Dr. Neil Elattrache hinting that Ohtani could throw a simulated game on the 50th anniversary of the revolutionary procedure.

“It just so happens that, if he goes along with the throwing program as we have it scheduled, he’ll be throwing his first simulated game the last week of September,” ElAttrache told the AP. “Tommy John’s operation 50 years ago was September 25th, 1974. So Ohtani will be throwing his first sim game 50 years almost to the date of the first Tommy John, which is pretty wild.”

Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA interviewed James Outman following the Dodgers’ loss to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, with Outman stating that he is “feeling good” after a relatively brief spring training as the Dodgers depart for Seoul.

James Outman on where he's at heading to Korea: "I feel good. I think the quick Spring gave us a little bit of a sense of urgency out of the gate so I think we're feeling good, I think we're feeling ready to go." pic.twitter.com/YLlBA95q6e — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) March 13, 2024

Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register writes about the Dodgers’ trip to Seoul, South Korea, while touching on the global impact Major League Baseball has made over the past decade as well as mentioning how team president Stan Kasten feels about the upcoming series.