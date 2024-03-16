Dodgers prospects battle Angels prospects in spring breakout game in Tempe

While the major league contingent is halfway across the globe playing in the Seoul Series in South Korea, back in Arizona a collection of Dodgers minor leaguers will get the spotlight for a few hours on Saturday. A group of Dodgers prospects will play Angels prospects in the big league park at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

This is part of MLB’s inaugural spring breakout series, in which all 30 teams will pair off in a total of 16 games played in big league spring stadiums over a four-day span from Thursday to Sunday. Dodgers prospects vs. Angels prospects will be televised by Bally Sports So Cal locally, which is the Angels telecast, and will be streamed online by MLB.com, the MLB app, and MLBtv.

Dodgers vs. Angels is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. PT, but it is subject to the completion of the major league spring training game between the Angels and Cubs that starts at 1:10 p.m.

Catcher Dalton Rushing, the Dodgers top prospect, headlines the LA contingent for this spring breakout game, along with 18-year-old outfielder Josue De Paula, who was named to three top-100 prospect lists this year and who homered during a Cactus League game on March 2.

Others on the Dodgers spring breakout roster were players acquired in trades this offseason. Shortstop Trey Sweeney arrived via trade from the Yankees for Victor González and Jorbit Vivas on December 11. Pitcher Jackson Ferris and outfielder Zyhir Hope both came from the Cubs on January 11 for Michael Busch and Yency Almonte. Shortstop Noah Miller was part of the February 26 trade that sent Manuel Margot and cash to the Twins.

Also active on Saturday are 2023 draftees Kendall George, the first-round outfielder, and Patrick Copen, the seventh-round pitcher. Austin Gauthier, who was a non-roster invitee who played in 16 Cactus League games this spring, is also included.

Diego Cartaya, the catcher who is in his second year on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster, is not included on the spring breakout roster. He did not play in any Cactus League games while in big league camp this spring, while rehabbing a back injury. Dave Roberts said on March 2 that Cartaya should be ready near the start of the minor league season.

Game info