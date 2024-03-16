Daniel Hudson added to Dodgers roster, Miguel Vargas optioned

After two knee injuries robbed him of nearly all of the last season and a half, Daniel Hudson is healthy again and ready to give it one more go with the Dodgers. The veteran right-hander made the team as a non-roster invitee, and is back in the bullpen for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers officially added Hudson to the roster on Saturday. To make room on the 40-man roster, infielder Andre Lipcius was designated for assignment. In a separate move, Miguel Vargas was optioned.

Hudson was a steady presence in Cactus League games, pitching in six games, with either two or three days in between appearances. He allowed two runs on five hits in 5⅓ innings in those games, with seven strikeouts and three walks, including two strikeouts in each of his last two appearances on Saturday and Tuesday.

After the Dodgers declined his club option in November, Hudson re-signed on a minor league deal on December 12 that will pay him a $2 million base salary in the majors, plus an opportunity to earn up to a reported $2 million more in incentives.

Hudson tore the ACL in his left knee in June 2022, and surgery knocked him out for a year. Once he finally returned to the Dodgers in June 2023, his comeback lasted only three games before spraining the MCL in his right knee. Though he pitched on a rehab assignment in Triple-A late in the season, Hudson didn’t make it back to the majors last season.

Hudson, who turned 37 on March 9, talked to Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times this spring about his return to the Dodgers:

“I’ve been through so much, and when I get hurt, I really get hurt,” Hudson said. “That’s the frustrating thing ... I really, really wish that I could have, like, four- to six-week injuries instead of a freaking year. “But like I said, I just didn’t want to go out like that. So, you know, if we decide in a week or two that it’s just not working, I’m more than happy with what I’ve done in my career. I just wanted to give it one more shot.”

When healthy the last two seasons, Hudson was one of the Dodgers’ most effective relievers, with a 1.98 ERA and 31.5-percent strikeout rate in 27⅓ innings, with 35 strikeouts and eight walks in his 28 appearances, including six saves.

The Dodgers acquired Lipcius from the Tigers for cash on March 4, a few days after he was designated for assignment by Detroit. Lipcius appeared in three Cactus Legue games in his week-plus with the Dodgers, playing third base and second base. Lipcius, who was optioned on March 10, was not on the 31-player travel roster to South Korea.

Vargas is with the Dodgers in Seoul, but his getting optioned means he won’t be active for the two regular season games against the Padres. He is eligible to play in the two exhibition games though, against the Kiwoom Heroes and the Korea national team.