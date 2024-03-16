Dodgers notes: Sleep maximization, Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts

With the Dodgers making a trip across the globe and back for the Seoul Series in South Korea, there has been much planning and thought into how to combat jet lag, plus how and when to sleep for maximum rest.

In an interview with Foul Territory on Wednesday, reliever J.P. Feyereisen talked about a sleep specialist — Dr. Chris Winter — who visited the team at Camelback Ranch with a plan of attack for rest.

“They told us how we should program our sleep for getting over there. The real bad one is going to be coming back, is what I’ve heard from everybody. That’s when the jet lag really sets in,” the right-hander said on Foul Territory. “We have certain sleep schedules. They want us to fall asleep after our first meal [Thursday] when we get on the plane. I don’t know how that’s going to work at 9 a.m., but we’re going to try.”

Considering Shohei Ohtani has already excelled at both hitting and pitching at the same time to an extent unprecedented in baseball history, it’s not much of a surprise he’s also very good at sleeping as well. Dave Roberts on Friday night in the introductory press conference at Gocheok Sky Dome said Ohtani slept for 11 hours on the team’s 14-hour flight to South Korea.

Stephanie Apstein at Sports Illustrated wrote about how Ohtani takes his mattress with him on the road during the season in an effort to maximize his sleep, something he’s done since his days with the Angels.

From Apstein:

Nishikawa also makes a portable mattress, and Ohtani brings it with him on road trips. (Well, it would perhaps be more accurate to say his team’s traveling secretary brings it on road trips.) The whole thing folds down to about the size of a briefcase, then opens to become nearly as formidable as Ohtani’s regular mattress. At home, he uses the mattress right on a bed frame; on the road, he uses it as a mattress topper on hotel beds.

This was a perfect story to read on Friday, which was World Sleep Day.

