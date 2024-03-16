Dodgers notes: Freddie Freeman homers, Michael Grove headed to bullpen?

Nine different Dodgers scored in their 14-3 win over the Kiwoom Heroes to kick off the exhibition portion of the Seoul Series on Sunday afternoon in South Korea (Saturday night in Los Angeles).

The first run of the Dodgers’ trip came fairly quickly, thanks to Freddie Freeman. The first baseman launched a ball off the scoreboard down the right field line for a solo home run.

New country, same Freddie. pic.twitter.com/qva4Jot3w3 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 17, 2024

Freeman nearly hit another ball out to right field in the fourth inning, but he settled for a double off the wall. In the seventh, Freeman even added a dribbler up the vacant third base line for an infield single, and also walked.

Ariel Jurado, the Panamanian right-hander who pitched parts of three seasons in the majors (2018-20) and led Kiwoom last season in starts (30), innings (183⅔), and wins (11), was touched up for four runs in his four innings of work. The Dodgers scored in each of the first three innings off of Jurado, who walked four.

But Jurado also struck out Shohei Ohtani swinging twice, which is a nice feather to have in one’s cap. When Jurado was with the Rangers in 2018-19, he held Ohtani to just a single and double in 11 at-bats, with three strikeouts.

Ohtani batted just those two times on Saturday/Sunday, which manager Dave Roberts mentioned before the game was part of the plan. To keep the entire roster involved, and given that it is still only an exhibition, only Freeman, Jason Heyward, and Gavin Lux played all nine innings.

Heyward doubled twice, singled, and drove in four runs. Lux doubled, singled, and drove in a pair.

Freeman got his work in, batting seven times from the third spot in the batting order, as the Dodgers had 17 hits and 11 walks.

What a relief?

Michael Grove got the start on the mound in Saturday’s exhibition, but this was really a bullpen game for the Dodgers, who used seven pitchers to cover the nine innings. He did quite well, retiring all six batters he faced, with four strikeouts, all swinging, including fanning all three batters in the second inning.

Final line: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 Kspic.twitter.com/bvLFz8c4s4 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) March 17, 2024

Grove was at least nominally still in the conversation for the fifth-starter spot to open the season, with both Emmet Sheehan and Walker Buehler set to begin on the injured list. But it sounds like Grove’s best path toward an active roster spot once the games count could be pitching in short bursts out of the bullpen.

“Michael to be able to go one inning, two innings, three innings as a bridge guy right now makes a lot of sense given the construction of our pitching right now,” Roberts told reporters during his pregame conference on Saturday. “He is certainly a viable option for the pen for us to start the season.”

With Grove potentially in the bullpen, and with apologies to Kyle Hurt and the already-optioned Landon Knack, that leaves Gavin Stone as the clear favorite for a rotation spot to open the season once the club gets back to Los Angeles. One could argue that Stone was already the favorite regardless of the plans for Grove.

“We’ve got Gavin built up to four innings, potentially five,” Roberts said before Saturday’s game. “If it goes well, we could see him in that fourth or fifth spot.”

Hurt, who might also be active in the bullpen for at least the two regular season games against the Padres, was impressive in his own right. He retired all seven batters he faced, closing out the game with a spotless, five-strikeout effort.

The Dodgers still view Kyle Hurt’s projection as a starter, but Dave Roberts said it’s a “very good possibility” he is an option in their bullpen when the season opens here in Seoul in a couple days. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) March 17, 2024

A new intro

Saturday night marked the first telecast of the year for Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser, who opened their SportsNet LA broadcast with a recorded opening while standing on the field, akin to the old NBC Game of the Week telecasts on Saturdays in the 1980s.

I don’t remember such an opening before on a SportsNet LA telecast — the usual opening comes from the booth, with the announcers facing the camera with their backs to the field — but then again I am getting older and the memory fades. Whether new or not, it was a nice touch.

Up next

The Dodgers have one more exhibition game remaining, playing the Korean national team on Monday night in Seoul, which is Monday morning in Los Angeles (3:07 a.m. PT, SportsNet LA). Bobby Miller gets the start for the Dodgers and should pitch four or five innings, and Stone will also pitch.