Dodgers spring breakout: Thayron Liranzo homers, Kendall George & Justin Wrobleski shine

A handful of Dodgers prospects stood out in an 8-1 win over Angels minor leaguers in Tempe on Saturday as part of MLB’s spring breakout weekend, with every team getting a chance for prospects to be showcased in a major league spring training stadium.

Thayron Liranzo made his way into three Cactus League games with the Dodgers before they departed for South Korea. The catcher started at first base against the Angels on Saturday, and smashed a three-run home run in the third inning.

20-year-old Thayron Liranzo introduces himself to #SpringBreakout with a 3-run homer! pic.twitter.com/mAJqts2bRc — MLB (@MLB) March 16, 2024

Liranzo led the California League in home runs (24), slugging percentage (.562), and OPS (.962) last season as a 20-year-old for Low-A Rancho Cucamonga. He was named a top-100 prospect in MLB entering 2024 by Baseball Prospectus, FanGraphs, and The Athletic.

The switch-hitting Liranzo hit the home run left-handed. He also drove a ball to the opposite field in right in the sixth inning, but any thoughts of an Eddie Murray-esque feat of homering from both sides of the plate in a game died just shy of the warning track.

Justin Wrobleski was a steady force last year for High-A Great Lakes, posting a 2.90 ERA in 25 games, with his 102⅓ innings the fourth-most among Dodgers minor league pitchers. Wrobleski struck out 109 (a 26-percent rate) and walked 35.

The left-hander, drafted by the Dodgers in the 11th round in 2021, got the start on Saturday, and after allowing a leadoff hit retired his final six batters faced. Four outs came by way of the strikeout, and another was thanks to nifty fielding by Wrobleski off the mound.

No. 16 @Dodgers prospect Justin Wrobleski showed off his upper-90s heat and athleticism in a strong start at #Spring Breakout:



2 IP

1 H

0 R

0 BB

4 K

1 sliding assist pic.twitter.com/UDn03SbNuz — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 17, 2024

Notes

Kendall George, the Dodgers’ first-round draft pick in 2023, doubled and scored the first run of the game in the third inning, then tripled to the gap to drive in another in the fourth.

Kendall George's 80-grade speed is never in doubt



At #SpringBreakout, the No. 12 @Dodgers prospect plates a run with a stand-up triple: pic.twitter.com/gCNYTCtvXV — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 17, 2024

Josue De Paula singled home George after each extra-base hit.

Jackson Ferris, acquired by the Dodgers in the Michael Busch trade on January 11, followed Wrobleski on the mound and struck out three in his two innings. Ferris allowed a run, though it was unearned thanks to a throwing error by Liranzo.

Zyhir Hope, who also came over from the Cubs with Ferris, followed up in center field for George, and singled twice in his two at-bats, and stole a base.

2023 seventh-round draft pick Patrick Copen struck out four in his two scoreless innings.

Jared Karros also pitched a pair of scoreless frames, and Edgardo Henriquez closed out the game by striking out all three batters he faced in the ninth. In all, five Dodgers pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts in nine innings, with no earned runs allowed.

.