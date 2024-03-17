Dodgers notes: International reception, team bonding, high expectations

Some Sunday morning Dodgers reading while we wait for three 3 a.m. PT games in the next four days.

Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers arriving on Friday in South Korea was quite the spectacle. Wrote Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic: “If the hordes of cameras and camped-out reporters in the parking lot this spring training were the appetizer, the Dodgers on Friday afternoon got their entree. The greeting was a slice of what they might expect during their season-long traveling tour.”

Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times has more on the Dodgers using the Seoul trip for some team bonding, including this from manager Dave Roberts: “I think it can be galvanizing. We all had a chance to bring a significant other. You’re going to another country. So I think it’s allowing for our players and family to come together.”

Jim Alexander at the Orange County Register wrote about the increased pressure that come with the prolific offseason for the team. “ There will almost certainly be no George Steinbrenner-esque eruptions from Dodgers chairman Mark Walter, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman or general manager Brandon Gomes,” he wrote. “But there will be immense expectations and immense pressure, on everyone in the organization.”

Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas, who will likely start for St. Louis against the Dodgers during the March 28-31 series at Dodger Stadium, opined on the Dodgers billion-dollar offseason with a trope that can most generously be described as playing to his base of fans.

#STLCards RHP Miles Mikolas on opening vs. the #Dodgers : “We’re not exactly a low payroll team, but you got the Dodgers playing checkbook baseball. We’re going to be the hardest working group of Midwestern farmers we can be. … It would be great to stick it to the Dodgers.” — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) March 16, 2024

Mikolas will make $16 million in 2024 in the third season of a three-year, $55.75 million contract. Midwestern farming must be booming.

.