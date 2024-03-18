Dodgers notes: Shohei Ohtani’s popularity, Gavin Stone 5th starter?

When the Dodgers landed at Incheon International Airport, they were greeted to a barrage of media and fans and were treated as celebrities.

The one player who stood out among the crowd of anxious fans waiting to see the Dodgers in person was Shohei Ohtani, who is arguably South Korea’s favorite Japanese athlete. Ohtani has reciprocated the love and admiration he has received from Korean fans, which has only helped increase the amount of support for both him and the Dodgers alike.

Hyung-Jin Kim of the Associated Press writes about the amount of fanaticism surrounding Ohtani in South Korea.

“Our social atmosphere has often made it difficult for us to openly say we like Japan,” said Lee Jong-Sung, a sports culture expert at Seoul’s Hanyang University. “I think Ohtani would perhaps be the first Japanese athlete who we can say we like. Maybe, some even consider him an honorary Korean citizen.”

With Walker Buehler set to begin the season on the injured list and with Emmet Sheehan landing on the IL to open the season, Gavin Stone will likely be the fifth starter for the Dodgers to open the season.

Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register wrote about Stone’s growth since last season: