Dodgers vs. Team Korea game chat

The Dodgers take on the Korean national team in their second and final exhibition game at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

Bobby Miller, with a secure spot in the rotation, is on the mound for this one, slated to go five innings. Gavin Stone, the likely fifth-starter favorite, will follow Miller on the mound and pitch three or four innings. Dave Roberts said before the game J.P. Feyereisen might also have an opportunity to pitch in this game, too.

Same lineup for the Dodgers as Saturday/Sunday.

Set your alarms.



Here's today’s #SeoulSeries Dodgers lineup vs. Team Korea: pic.twitter.com/XRkxw6vvcW — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 18, 2024

Game info