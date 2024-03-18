 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Team Korea game chat

By Eric Stephen
Los Angeles Dodgers v. Kiwoom Heroes Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Dodgers take on the Korean national team in their second and final exhibition game at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

Bobby Miller, with a secure spot in the rotation, is on the mound for this one, slated to go five innings. Gavin Stone, the likely fifth-starter favorite, will follow Miller on the mound and pitch three or four innings. Dave Roberts said before the game J.P. Feyereisen might also have an opportunity to pitch in this game, too.

Same lineup for the Dodgers as Saturday/Sunday.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Korean national team
  • Stadium: Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea
  • Time: 3:07 a.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

